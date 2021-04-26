CNN’s Jim Acosta has made a successful career out of using words. But that doesn’t mean he’s actually good at his job.

Yesterday, he told viewers that the week of Derek Chauvin’s conviction, there’s been “a rash of police killings of black Americans.”

That’s a pretty bold claim, and RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan would understandably like Jim to show his work:

Well, Jim?

Jim Acosta? Misleading his audience? With an inflammatory claim?

Yep, that sounds like the Jim Acosta we know. Sounds like the CNN we know.

Sounds like the media we know.

