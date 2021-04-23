Following the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, Joy Reid expressed her sorrow as such:

An adult should have tried to talk them down and help, which totally would have worked because didn’t they know how joyful Bryant’s TikTok videos were?

It is amazing. Joy Reid has a show on an ostensible news network, yet she persists in unleashing truly terrible takes upon the rest of the world.

But as awful as Reid’s tweet is, it’s not quite as bad as Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who, unlike Reid, is actually in a position to influence policy:

Since when does smiling in TikTok videos negate the fact that you deliberately and violently lunged at someone with a knife?

Also, where is Tlaib’s concern for the welfare of the child who may very well have been killed by Bryant had that police officer not intervened? We can’t imagine what it must feel like to watch politicians and journalists and self-described racial justice activists argue until they’re blue in the face that you should’ve been stabbed to death.

It’s indeed a tragedy that Ma’Khia Bryant had to die. Because she should never have been in a situation like this in the first place.

