Following the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, Joy Reid expressed her sorrow as such:

Thanks @ProfessorCrunk. Her TikTok videos broke my heart. We decided we wanted our audience to see her joyful and alive. Whatever happened at that house between those girls, an adult should have tried to talk them down and help. #mahkiabryant did not need to die. She was a child. https://t.co/WiEqDL7TU5 — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 22, 2021

An adult should have tried to talk them down and help, which totally would have worked because didn’t they know how joyful Bryant’s TikTok videos were?

It is amazing. Joy Reid has a show on an ostensible news network, yet she persists in unleashing truly terrible takes upon the rest of the world.

But as awful as Reid’s tweet is, it’s not quite as bad as Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who, unlike Reid, is actually in a position to influence policy:

Ma'Khia's TikTok videos show her childhood and joy. Her smile at the end of the videos just breaks me a little more. It's been maddening to see so many people strip away the fact that a child was killed. We cannot be a society that justifies the killing of a child. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 22, 2021

Since when does smiling in TikTok videos negate the fact that you deliberately and violently lunged at someone with a knife?

Also, where is Tlaib’s concern for the welfare of the child who may very well have been killed by Bryant had that police officer not intervened? We can’t imagine what it must feel like to watch politicians and journalists and self-described racial justice activists argue until they’re blue in the face that you should’ve been stabbed to death.

have you looked up any childhood videos of the girl she was trying to kill? or childhood videos of the cop who saved her? any sympathy for those two? https://t.co/UhiAbye5yU — pub (@smubpublius) April 23, 2021

if she was filled with so much life and joy, why was she trying to plunge a knife into another human being? why was she trying to take the life and joy away from another? — workinglate (@Workinglate) April 22, 2021

A child who was about to stab someone. When does the accountability start for people's action? — Bridget DeVita (@bridgetw81) April 22, 2021

I'm usually in agreement with you but this case is sort of an exception. She was really about to kill the other girl with the knife. — ephraim (@1400dollarcheck) April 22, 2021

"This child" was killed trying to kill another child. Sad, but necessary. In this instance, the cop is a hero — Tatsu-sama🐉CaribbeanDragon🇰🇳🇯🇵 (@BlackDragonKrew) April 23, 2021

Things are not binary, this is a sad situation, but the cop made a flash decision to save a person from being stabbed in front of him. — JAC (@jkl888) April 22, 2021

We also cannot be a society that argues that a cop saving an unarmed child from being stabbed is unjustified. We need to create a world in which such confrontations don't happen. But that world isn't going to arrive if politicians cannot be upfront about the facts of this case. — Akash Shetye (@AkashShetye) April 22, 2021

Good lord, you can and should be sad that she died but that doesn’t change the fact that the shooting was COMPLETELY justified. — Gregory Newman (@nohelltogoto) April 23, 2021

It’s indeed a tragedy that Ma’Khia Bryant had to die. Because she should never have been in a situation like this in the first place.