Yesterday, Columbus Police released audio from a 9-1-1 call from one of the girls at the scene of the one-sided Ma’Khia Bryant “knife fight”:

Calls like that provide important context for this story, so it makes sense that NBC News would cover it.

Unfortunately, it also makes sense that NBC News wouldn’t cover one of the most important parts:

In their report on the officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio, NBC Nightly News deceptively edited the 911 call to leave out the part where the caller says a girl was "trying to stab us." They also don't show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots. pic.twitter.com/r5uXD1qDb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Apparently context is bad for NBC News’ preferred narrative. Weird.

Lester Holt gave a speech about facts and truth two weeks ago. https://t.co/7ArUlkSSg0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 22, 2021

Here it is again:

NBC’s Lester Holt declares that “fairness is overrated” and that “the idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in.”pic.twitter.com/qwya8lISz2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2021

Really makes you think, Lester.

For what it’s worth:

In stark contrast, CBS Evening News showed the important part of the 911 call. "These grown girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us," the caller says.

They also slow down the video and zoom in on the knife in the attacker's hand. pic.twitter.com/izvXaUH6Ki — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

For World News Tonight's part, ABC also shared the important part of the 911 call where the attempted stabbing was mentioned. They also stopped the video and highlighted the knife. pic.twitter.com/Ti9j4JNLaS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Even blind squirrels find nuts once in a while. Guess NBC News is just deaf, too.

While ABC and CBS highlighted the knife in the attacker's hand, this is how NBC highlighted it. On the ground. pic.twitter.com/5v9odEuOIj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Pathetic.

NBC edited “she’s trying to stab us” out of the 911 call, didn’t show the part of the video with the attacker holding the knife and the NYT edited out part of a tweet that mentioned a knife. Now, ask yourself why. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 22, 2021

It’s actually not a big mystery.