Yesterday, Columbus Police released audio from a 9-1-1 call from one of the girls at the scene of the one-sided Ma’Khia Bryant “knife fight”:

Calls like that provide important context for this story, so it makes sense that NBC News would cover it.

Unfortunately, it also makes sense that NBC News wouldn’t cover one of the most important parts:

Apparently context is bad for NBC News’ preferred narrative. Weird.

Trending

Here it is again:

Really makes you think, Lester.

For what it’s worth:

Even blind squirrels find nuts once in a while. Guess NBC News is just deaf, too.

Pathetic.

It’s actually not a big mystery.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-1-1 callaudioKevin TibblesknifeLester HoltMa'Khia Bryantnbc newsNBC Nightly Newsstabbing