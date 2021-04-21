Since it’s apparently the MSM’s job to watch Fox News, NPR TV critic — and MSNBC/NBC News analyst — Eric Deggans was all over Fox News’ coverage regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict:

Wow. CNN and MSNBC showing Ben Crump and Al Sharpton, Black men representing George Floyd’s family, speaking on Chauvin verdict. Newsmax and Fox News Channel showing white experts and pundits talking about Chauvin’s appeal and potential for rioting. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) April 20, 2021

Wow, typical Fox News!

Is this at all surprising? — Orlando Vega (@orlandov426) April 21, 2021

You know what’s even less surprising, though? Deggans is telling a bald-faced lie.

This is precisely why I stopped listening to @NPR years ago. I watched the Bret Baier @SpecialReport news hour: they devoted the entire show to the Chauvin trial, including Sharpton's complete remarks, along with those of other black representatives on the scene. — Steve Parks (@Ipaddlecanoe) April 21, 2021

Leggans no doubt takes his followers for fools. And let’s be honest: he’s probably right to do that.

Why would his followers who blindly take him at his word ever actually check Fox News to see if he’s telling the truth?

Fact check on NPR: Fox News ran five minutes of Al Sharpton live. At the minute Deggans tweeted, Bret Baier was talking to black expert/pundit Adam Roosevelt. https://t.co/HIjy3KOVTQ https://t.co/CjXPmTkDaz pic.twitter.com/MxFDALFO5d — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 21, 2021

Here it is:

See the time there? 5:22 p.m. Central. Deggans sent out his tweet at … 5:23 p.m. Central.

So you are lying https://t.co/fKgwqN6xR6 — John (@John_Faker) April 21, 2021

Eric Deggans is a liar.