Since it’s apparently the MSM’s job to watch Fox News, NPR TV critic — and MSNBC/NBC News analyst — Eric Deggans was all over Fox News’ coverage regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict:

Wow, typical Fox News!

Trending

You know what’s even less surprising, though? Deggans is telling a bald-faced lie.

Leggans no doubt takes his followers for fools. And let’s be honest: he’s probably right to do that.

Why would his followers who blindly take him at his word ever actually check Fox News to see if he’s telling the truth?

Here it is:

See the time there? 5:22 p.m. Central. Deggans sent out his tweet at … 5:23 p.m. Central.

Eric Deggans is a liar.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Rooseveltbret baierDerek ChauvinDerek Chauvin trialEric Deggansfox newsMSNBCnbc newsnprracismracistwhite