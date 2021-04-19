Late last week, Reason’s Robby Soave called out Joy Reid for accusing people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 and who don’t want to continue to wear a mask of being “irrational” and “paranoid”:

Know who else is a member of Team Science? Keith Olbermann.

That’s why Olbermann is all over Soave right now:

Huh.

Well, first of all, Keith Olbermann seems to be the one who’s not realizing things:

And second of all … what the hell, Keith?

“It can be arranged.”

That’s pretty much how things go in Keith Olbermann’s world.

No big mystery there.

