Late last week, Reason’s Robby Soave called out Joy Reid for accusing people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 and who don’t want to continue to wear a mask of being “irrational” and “paranoid”:

Oh my god. Joy Reid just told Dr. Fauci she was very worried about "irrationally paranoid" people who… are vaccinated and won't wear masks. She's the irrationally paranoid one! https://t.co/eU8YOQC8il — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

This is completely insane. It's exactly backward. The people Joy Reid is mocking here are correct! You don't need to wear a mask if you're fully vaccinated! It's completely performative! pic.twitter.com/84z748wcC8 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

Fully vaccinated people are essentially immune from severe disease and death. They are extremely unlikely to contract COVID-19 at all, and thus there's very little chance they would transmit the virus to others. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

I'm sorry if you don't want hear this—and why don't you? it makes no sense—but if you're fully vaccinated and you're still wearing a mask when you're walking outdoors, you are engaged in a performative act. Pure safety theater. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

If we were going to apply the term "irrationally paranoid" to someone involved in this conversation, it would be Joy Reid and Anthony Fauci. https://t.co/eU8YOQC8il — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

Dr. Fauci did not correct Joy, of course. Team Science. Love to see it. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 17, 2021

Know who else is a member of Team Science? Keith Olbermann.

That’s why Olbermann is all over Soave right now:

Huh.

Well, first of all, Keith Olbermann seems to be the one who’s not realizing things:

You deserve your ratio for this one. CDC has confirmed no evidence of spread from the vaccinated. People have lost their damned minds. — Grant Hinkle (@GrantHinkle) April 19, 2021

And second of all … what the hell, Keith?

We have in fact confirmed that the risk of the vaccinated transmitting the disease to others is extremely low. Also, I should be killed for disagreeing with you? Who is the fascist, here? https://t.co/hNP2Wt3tjm — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 19, 2021

“It can be arranged.”

I'd like @KeithOlbermann to flesh this comment out a little more: "If you’d prefer we don’t, it can be arranged" https://t.co/FpwB3KwyOo — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 19, 2021

This sounds like a threat, does it not? https://t.co/FUF9FnOicI — Agentry (@AMstylist) April 19, 2021

what can be arranged? death threats over the internet is a bad look dood — Weird&Gilly (@Martianspider91) April 19, 2021

When the guy who demands question-free adherence to the state — and threatens you for questioning it — calls you a fascist. https://t.co/L6eee0sL4p — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 19, 2021

Fascist makes threats, then calls others fascist. lol https://t.co/68spnNRoOj — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) April 19, 2021

That’s pretty much how things go in Keith Olbermann’s world.

Yikes. You need a chill pill — Manzell Beezy (@BeezyManzell) April 19, 2021

Calm down, Keith. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 19, 2021

I was going to put some well written rebuttal here, then I remembered that you’re insane. — James Martin (@JamesMa01969444) April 19, 2021

Keith do you ever wonder why you've been relegated to YouTube? — Mark (@_FlickNow) April 19, 2021

No big mystery there.