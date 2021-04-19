“60 Minutes'” reputation isn’t super-stellar right now, what with their recent blatant hit job on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a hit job even some Florida Democrats were calling them out for.

What CBS desperately needs right now is to reassure their viewing public that they’re serious about real journalism, that “60 Minutes” is still a respectable brand in the news business.

Too bad they’re not going to do that:

Really, “60 Minutes”? You guys couldn’t find anything a little more pressing to report on? Something that poses a much bigger, much more immediate threat to American communities?

Guess “60 Minutes” has to stick with what they’re good at.

