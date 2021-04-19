“60 Minutes'” reputation isn’t super-stellar right now, what with their recent blatant hit job on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a hit job even some Florida Democrats were calling them out for.

What CBS desperately needs right now is to reassure their viewing public that they’re serious about real journalism, that “60 Minutes” is still a respectable brand in the news business.

Too bad they’re not going to do that:

Tonight, 60 Minutes reports on the far-right militia group that has been armed and in plain sight, broadcasting its plans to mobilize. https://t.co/7JEMJ4v95Q pic.twitter.com/YPGxrRUcsa — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 18, 2021

Really, “60 Minutes”? You guys couldn’t find anything a little more pressing to report on? Something that poses a much bigger, much more immediate threat to American communities?

Huge scoop for you! There's already a couple of groups causing chaos, rioting, looting, and arson in a bunch of major cities. It'd be nearly an exclusive if you covered it. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 19, 2021

Businesses are preemptively boarding up across America as Black Lives Matter prepares another ruthless campaign of domestic terrorism in the wake of the Chauvin trial. The System wants you focused on “far right militias”. https://t.co/0xzIpwuR62 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 19, 2021

You know there’s riots burning all over the country right now? — Josh ‘Farb’ Goldstein (@JoshRainerGold) April 19, 2021

Portland has been on fire since June. https://t.co/d66j7K6BIF — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) April 18, 2021

Antifa and BLM are literally burning down cities. This is nothing more than a distraction from reality. Pathetic. https://t.co/IdFUBG3Obh — C Bradshaw (@CBradshaw000001) April 19, 2021

Literally people destroying cities but this is still relevant???? I’m tired of this bullcrap — 🅱ryant (@8ryant_420) April 18, 2021

I understand there may be armed groups destroying cities, but oh wait they’re Democrat-led nevermind lead with the far-right terror tales, maybe interview DeSantis and edit some grotesque sound bites — Razor (@hale_razor) April 19, 2021

Guess “60 Minutes” has to stick with what they’re good at.