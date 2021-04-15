For some inexplicable reason, disgraced journalist Dan Rather is still around.

And that means, unfortunately, that we continue to be subjected to his terrible takes on everything.

So, in case you missed this one, we’re sharing it with you. Because misery loves company:

What even is that tweet?

To be fair, we actually don’t doubt that consummate professional stunningly brave firefighter Dan Rather is triggered by Republicans like Tom Cotton or Ted Cruz. It’s pretty on-brand for him, as well as for most of the media who proudly carry his torch.

Seriously. And he wants to talk about warning labels? How about this one?

Right? Media malpractice should trigger people a lot more than Ted Cruz or Tom Cotton being snarky.

Dan’s legacy is a special one.

We hope he’s not too triggered by that question to respond.

