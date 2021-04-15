For some inexplicable reason, disgraced journalist Dan Rather is still around.

And that means, unfortunately, that we continue to be subjected to his terrible takes on everything.

So, in case you missed this one, we’re sharing it with you. Because misery loves company:

When Cotton or Cruz trends on Twitter it should come with a trigger warning. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 15, 2021

What even is that tweet?

To be fair, we actually don’t doubt that consummate professional stunningly brave firefighter Dan Rather is triggered by Republicans like Tom Cotton or Ted Cruz. It’s pretty on-brand for him, as well as for most of the media who proudly carry his torch.

You’re a grown-ass man. Try to sack up, buttercup. https://t.co/v0vJ1SE8Rf — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) April 15, 2021

Seriously. And he wants to talk about warning labels? How about this one?

Whenever Dan Rather appeared on a newscast, it should have come with a fiction warning. https://t.co/ncxdEi0ETk — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 15, 2021

Right? Media malpractice should trigger people a lot more than Ted Cruz or Tom Cotton being snarky.

This from the man who will forever be remembered as the Father Of Fake News…. https://t.co/h8bWMwVzO0 — Dash Riprock 🇺🇸 (@PhilMcCrackin44) April 15, 2021

Dan’s legacy is a special one.

Hey old man, forge any documents to discredit a sitting President lately? https://t.co/m7onnJaAqr — Uppity Seattlite aka Dr. Feelgood (@USeattlite) April 15, 2021

We hope he’s not too triggered by that question to respond.