As president, Donald Trump enjoyed a warm relationship with Israel. And that’s bad because … well, it just is. At least if you’ve got a problem with Israel.

So, understandably, people out there who don’t like Israel would hope that President Joe Biden’s relationship with the Jewish State would be more frigid. And we get that. After all, Joe Biden’s willing to sit down and resume nuclear talks with Iran, who just so happens to want to wipe Israel off the map.

But apparently, those people may be in for a big disappointment. According to The Week national correspondent Ryan Cooper, anyway:

"The Israeli government, still headed for the moment by Benjamin Netanyahu, thinks it can push President Biden around — and it might be right," says @ryanlcooper. https://t.co/bE0LmNGJCJ — The Week (@TheWeek) April 15, 2021

Looks like something Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib would enjoy reading.

"Israel has hypnotized the world" – the cover edition. — Claire (@ClaireRedacted) April 15, 2021

A lot of lefties view the existence of Arabs and Jews as inconvenient to their desire to be allies with Iran — Kakya (@Kakya_2) April 15, 2021

This was especially bad journalism. pic.twitter.com/yyX0qwMiwc — Claire (@ClaireRedacted) April 15, 2021

Explain to me how the Biden administration doing the *exact opposite* of what Netanyahu wants means Netanyahu is in charge of American diplomacy? https://t.co/TaGTXm2nRG — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) April 15, 2021

Ryan can’t explain it. And he won’t, because that’s not really his point. His point is that Israel and the Jews are pulling Joe Biden’s strings.

Hi, I’d like to report an antisemitism. https://t.co/K5uR5922SW — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) April 15, 2021

no surprise — DB (@Just_someNobody) April 15, 2021

No surprise that there’s not a bigger uproar about Cooper’s piece, not to mention the accompanying artwork.

The hell is that graphic? https://t.co/Yk5ZfqQ9DW — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 15, 2021

Wtf?! Like seriously wtf?!?! — Ronnie (@RonnieCPA) April 15, 2021

seriously what is this graphic, goddamn is it anti-Semitic https://t.co/muGoExqpVK — Matthew Lewis Royer (@TheMatthewRoyer) April 15, 2021

That image is straight out of some kind of white supremacist's weird blog — AV🇮🇱🥳🎉 (@runthejews_) April 15, 2021

Antisemitism is front and center in this image — Cathryn Prince (@CathrynPrince) April 15, 2021

Nice anti-Semitic graphic, assholes — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) April 15, 2021

the star of david blinding and choking biden is quite the antisemitic icing on the antisemitic cake — laynie (@penstone) April 15, 2021

This is left-wing antisemitism. That's what this is. Notice how the Magen David is covering President Biden's eyes, essentially stating that he is a blind follower of the Jewish lobby. 🙄 https://t.co/dXXtQvkyFh — Moshe Appel משה 🖤 (@MosheBAppel) April 15, 2021

@WeekBillFalk, why hasn't your team taken this down yet? Are we purposely feeding imagery to conspiracy theory nuts or just asleep at the wheel? — Joel Taubman (@JoelTaubman) April 15, 2021

Not only did someone make this illustration. Someone else would have posted it to @TheWeek’s site. Presumably someone else would have tweeted it. Just think of all the people who saw this before the rest of us did and saw no problem. https://t.co/K5uR5922SW — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) April 15, 2021

Makes us sick to our stomachs.