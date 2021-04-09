Recently, Reason’s Robby Soave took a look at an absolutely infuriating case of academic wokeism run amok:

Craziest campus story I've seen in a long time. A student asked a dean a question about microaggressions—he was mildly skeptical of the concept. He was branded an "aggressive threat" and banned from campus. (And no, there's not much more to it than that.)https://t.co/fLZxFCUDO2 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 7, 2021

At a panel discussion about microaggressions, UVA School of Medicine student Kieran Bhattacharya took issue with the way “microaggressions” was being defined. He voiced his concerns calmly and reasonably. The university’s response, however, was anything but calm and reasonable.

You should definitely read the whole thing (just be sure to take your blood pressure medication first).

Here’s an excerpt:

On November 26, this suggestion became a mandate: the student was informed that he must be evaluated by psychological services before returning to classes. Bhattacharya repeatedly asked university officials to clarify what exactly he was accused of, under whose authority his counseling had been mandated, and why his enrollment status was suddenly in doubt, according to the lawsuit. These queries only appear to have made UVA officials more determined to punish him: Bhattacharya’s mounting frustration with these baseless accusations of unspecified wrongdoings was essentially treated as evidence that he was guilty. At his hearing, he was accused of being “extremely defensive” and ordered to change his “aggressive, threatening behavior.” He was ultimately suspended for “aggressive and inappropriate interactions in multiple situations.” On December 30, UVA police ordered him to leave campus. UVA’s administration engaged in behavior that can be described as “gaslighting.” Administrators asserted that Bhattacharya had behaved aggressively when he hadn’t, and then cited his increasing confusion, frustration, and hostility toward the disciplinary process as evidence that he was aggressive. And all of this because Bhattacharya asked an entirely fair question about microaggressions, a fraught subject.

Over a period of several weeks, the student—Kieran—repeatedly asked administrators to explain what he had done that was a crime. They then treated his mounting frustration and confusion as evidence he was unstable. It's pure Kafka. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 7, 2021

It’s pure woke garbage, is what it is.

A quick coda to this story. I found UVA's filing. The university argued, quote, "Offensive student speech does not enjoy First Amendment protection." https://t.co/WU2dtC4ltq — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 8, 2021

UVA argued that a public university student mildly objecting to microaggression theory was offensive speech and thus not covered by the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/eiVvnhEU7r — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 8, 2021

Dr. Pradheep Shanker, who, like Bhattacharya, has experienced life as an Asian-American medical student, is understandably disgusted:

An Asian American (INDIAN) medical student questioned microaggressions. UVA branded him a threat and banished him from campus. Where is the outrage about racism against Asians? @UVA https://t.co/T6HLEg4otz via @reason — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago, after the Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings, that woke liberals were pleading with everyone to stop anti-Asian racism and hatred? They didn’t seem to have a problem with all the attacks on Asians in the Bay Area and beyond, but hey, at least they finally got around to caring, right? And now, here’s a glaring example of blatant bigotry against an Asian American, and we’re apparently just supposed to be fine with it because it was perpetrated by woke liberals.

Dr. Shanker went on a tear over this, and it was a righteous one:

This is Progressive/Liberal bigotry at its worst. HOW DARE A BROWN STUDENT ASK POINTED QUESTIONS TO THE LIBERAL ELITES ON THAT STAGE! HOW DARE HE!!! pic.twitter.com/B5xlBQhWEg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

""This student asked a series of questions that were quite antoganistic…level of frustration seemed to escalate…I am shocked that a med student would show so little respect toward faculty members. It worries me how he will do on wards."" pic.twitter.com/fpqhIwmuKC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Maybe he was frustrated, @UVA, Dr. Kern, because your definition is idiotic and not objective in any logical or scientific manner whatsoever?https://t.co/jzBLDgPiEV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Seems like a pretty good reason to be frustrated.

I'm appalled that teachers are reporting students for critical thought and questioning their "authority." Isn't that what educated people are supposed to do? Isn't that what educators are supposed to teach students to do? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) April 8, 2021

Not anymore, evidently:

"According to Bhattacharya's lawsuit…assistant dean assured him that "I simply want to help you understand and be able to cope with unintended consequences of conversations." If you don't want conversations, WHY BOTHER TO HAVE THE FORUM AT ALL YOU MORONS???? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Screw @UVA and their bigoted and prejudicial system. And if @GovernorVA @timkaine and @MarkWarner can't speak up for an Asian American medical student in this setting…they clearly don't support freedom for Asian Americans. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Don't tell me that @vademocrats aren't bigots…from Northam on down. They simply use their bigotry to insure they maintain power. And national Dems will applaud…and then try to blame others for perpetuating Asian hate. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Exactly. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Final observation from Dr. Shanker:

So, after thought: wasn't the administration's reaction to a minority student asking questions here…itself a microaggression?@UVA https://t.co/C79bc04qmt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Maybe the administration should be asked to leave UVA. It’s only fair.