David Weissman is an Army vet, former Republican, and former Donald Trump supporter who decided there was more money in the anti-Trump stand.

But apparently when Weissman started identifying as a “Liberal Democrat,” he came to realize that it wasn’t just Donald Trump he didn’t like; he also had a lot of problems with parts of the GOP or conservative platform that have absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Like gun rights, for example. Ever since Donald Trump came along, wanting to legally own an AR-15 is a sign that there’s something wrong with you:

What a bizarre tweet.

Conservatives who “feel the need to own” an AR-15 aren’t doing it to spite anti-gun liberals or “to compensate for something else”; they’re doing it because it’s their right. How anti-gun liberals feel about AR-15s literally has no bearing on anything.

Trending

Airplane peanut jokes would’ve been better.

Oh, we’re sure David’s got lots more stupid questions where that one came from. Questions that may or may not (but most likely may) be related to penis size.

He might want to see a specialist about that.

What a shame that the Right lost David Weissman.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15conservativesDavid WeissmanDonald Trumpgunsliberalspenis size