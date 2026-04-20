The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran (and Hezbollah) Said it ALL

Barack Obama and those who were at the White House when he was president like to say their much celebrated (among themselves and the Iranian regime at the time) Iran deal had kept that country's leadership from getting close to developing a nuclear weapon. That of course was another lie on top of "if you like your plan you can keep it":

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Last time U.N inspectors were able to verify, Iran had 970 pounds of 60% enriched uranium. If enriched further, the stockpile could produce 10 to 11 nuclear bombs, says Matthew Bunn, a former White House nuclear advisor who works at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center.… pic.twitter.com/d0ADvIvf8r — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 19, 2026

Despite what we all know now, Democrats continue to slam Trump and insist that if only he'd have stayed with the Obama method things would be going great.

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna was on with Maria Bartiromo, who reminded him just how disastrous the Obama administration's deals with Iran and Hezbollah were for the region and elsewhere. Khanna couldn't try and dodge the issue fast enough. Watch:

FOX: "Are you suggesting that Obama's leadership on Iran was better?"



KHANNA: "Yes, I am"



FOX: "Under President Obama there were 14 wire transfers to a Swiss account linked to Hezbollah...he also sent pallets of cash in a plane..."



KHANNA: “Barack Obama was a great statesman" pic.twitter.com/K6umiuETtV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 20, 2026

Here's a longer clip of Khanna's BS getting swatted down:

💥NEW: Maria Bartiromo: "10 presidents before President Trump all said the same thing: 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'"



Ro Khanna: "And one president delivered! And that was Barack Obama!"



Maria Bartiromo: "No, that's not true ... Congressman, you're talking fantasy! Obama… pic.twitter.com/b3yEoKSlj0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 20, 2026

Oh, Obama "delivered," except just not what Khanna would like everybody to believe.

I just love watching how Democrats cave when the receipts are brought.



They got nothing. pic.twitter.com/4udZmu78IM — Rick Flaquer - MSF, USAF (@RickF35464) April 20, 2026

He focused group being a moderate and it didn’t work, so now he’s moving toward being a complete fool, which is what the base wants… https://t.co/Yhvf2N24da — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 20, 2026

The lefty base insists that the entire party be completely insane, which is why there's so much criticism being lobbed at Sen. Fetterman, possibly the last sane Democrat.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Democrats have meltdowns about it.

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