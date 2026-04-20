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The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran (and Hezbollah) Said it ALL

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on April 20, 2026

Barack Obama and those who were at the White House when he was president like to say their much celebrated (among themselves and the Iranian regime at the time) Iran deal had kept that country's leadership from getting close to developing a nuclear weapon. That of course was another lie on top of "if you like your plan you can keep it": 

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Despite what we all know now, Democrats continue to slam Trump and insist that if only he'd have stayed with the Obama method things would be going great. 

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna was on with Maria Bartiromo, who reminded him just how disastrous the Obama administration's deals with Iran and Hezbollah were for the region and elsewhere. Khanna couldn't try and dodge the issue fast enough. Watch: 

Here's a longer clip of Khanna's BS getting swatted down:

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Oh, Obama "delivered," except just not what Khanna would like everybody to believe. 

The lefty base insists that the entire party be completely insane, which is why there's so much criticism being lobbed at Sen. Fetterman, possibly the last sane Democrat. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Democrats have meltdowns about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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