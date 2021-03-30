Joe Scarborough may not be the worst person at MSNBC, but don’t let anyone tell you he doesn’t try like hell to snag that title.

The notion of “vaccine passports” is understandably rubbing a lot of Americans the wrong way. And according to Joe Scarborough, that basically makes those Americans morons, idiots, and coldblooded would-be murderers:

Ironic that Joe Scarborough is shaming the vaccine-passport-averse as anti-science when his case against them is purely an emotional one.

Trending

Fair question.

It’s also how you hurt whatever tiny shred of credibility you had left.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Donald TrumpJesusJoe ScarboroughMika BrzezinskiMorning JoeMSNBCQAnonvaccine passportsvaccines