Joe Scarborough may not be the worst person at MSNBC, but don’t let anyone tell you he doesn’t try like hell to snag that title.

The notion of “vaccine passports” is understandably rubbing a lot of Americans the wrong way. And according to Joe Scarborough, that basically makes those Americans morons, idiots, and coldblooded would-be murderers:

.@JoeNBC freaks out on “moron,” “idiot,” “lunatic" Americans who oppose vaccine passports: “Our government, our sports teams, our concert promoters damned well better put together something where you can show your vaccine receipt." pic.twitter.com/QA6Ue5XJVm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2021

Scarborough blasts Americans skeptical of vaccine passports as opposing the teachings of Jesus Christ: "The selfishness is incredible. The stupidity is incredible … If you still believe in God, maybe get on your knees and pray … You’re going out of your way to kill people.” pic.twitter.com/YCAQ70ca31 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2021

Ironic that Joe Scarborough is shaming the vaccine-passport-averse as anti-science when his case against them is purely an emotional one.

If he took the vaccine what is he worried about — Desmond Smith (@DesmittySmith) March 30, 2021

If he got the vaccine, isn’t that supposed to protect him from people that haven’t? Follow the science, right? — Tbruce (@TbruceLO) March 30, 2021

Fair question.

oh good, this will help combat vaccine hesitancy — Nick (@NickAtNight128) March 30, 2021

I don’t get this at all. The people who he’s referring to don’t watch his show. Even if they did, with that attitude he won’t convince those folks anyway. — Black Tradesman (@babraham1988) March 30, 2021

This is how you hurt vaccination messaging. https://t.co/GC6S11xgdy — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 30, 2021

It’s also how you hurt whatever tiny shred of credibility you had left.

The arrogance of the elites is amazing. "Shut up and obey. Those who don't obey probably live in basements" — Holden📈 (@Rogerwilco36) March 30, 2021

Wtf? How is this ok? — BlkLilHart (@BlkLilHart) March 30, 2021