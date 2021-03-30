Breaking news: CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter has a bee in his bonnet.

And you’ll never guess who put it there:

And Fox News is the key to CNN’s programming.

What would CNN and Brian Stelter do all day, if not for Fox News? Or Donald Trump, for that matter?

And they blame Donald Trump for their reputation being in the toilet. Every day.

If Brian Stelter were serious about understanding why the GOP has “turned off the news,” he’d take his eyes off Fox News and Donald Trump and do a bit of introspection.

