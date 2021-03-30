Breaking news: CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter has a bee in his bonnet.

And you’ll never guess who put it there:

A party's political leaders spent years swearing that real news is fake and real reporters are frauds and real newsrooms are enemies. So it's no wonder why the party's members have turned off the news and turned to talk show hosts who claim to be the only sources of truth. pic.twitter.com/8SaK3eeyoE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2021

This dynamic is the 🔑 to Fox's programming shifts: Its ratings rise when far-right-wing talkers are on and the ratings fall when news anchors are on. Every day. https://t.co/Xr8ulix6o3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2021

And Fox News is the key to CNN’s programming.

Must suck that your whole job is to "report" on what Fox news reports on 😂😂😂 — Ryan Renee (@RyanRenee9) March 30, 2021

Who knew @CNN had a program dedicated to reviewing rival @FoxNews.

Bizarre, utterly bizarre. — Mate (@rogergumley) March 30, 2021

I see the Fox News Channel review guy is at it again. I don’t even care for the channel & the people that are on their programs, but you clearly are being paid to review another channel — Miguel (@mac78251) March 30, 2021

you're obsessed with fox pic.twitter.com/mMX9tFVkn6 — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) March 30, 2021

FoxNews to you pic.twitter.com/KD4PPAkfbM — Brian Volante (@brianvolante) March 30, 2021

What did Tucker have for breakfast today? — Peasantherald (@PeasantHerald) March 30, 2021

Stelters lunch — CK (@ryanc11) March 30, 2021

What would CNN and Brian Stelter do all day, if not for Fox News? Or Donald Trump, for that matter?

CNN's ratings rise when Trump is president. They fall when Trump has left office. But they still talk about Trump. Every Day. — JoeVanWeedler (@joevanweedler) March 30, 2021

And they blame Donald Trump for their reputation being in the toilet. Every day.

If Brian Stelter were serious about understanding why the GOP has “turned off the news,” he’d take his eyes off Fox News and Donald Trump and do a bit of introspection.