In the wake of nationally covered deadly mass shootings (deadly shootings in Chicago don’t really count since they happen all the time), gun control proponents always dial up their anti-gun rhetoric, claiming — falsely — that legal gun ownership is easier than voting and that banning guns will prevent future incidents of gun violence.

Well, for what it’s worth, former Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy lives in New York, where gun control laws are very strict. And in her personal experience, those strict laws don’t prevent violence nearly as well as they’re supposed to. In fact, they make it more difficult to prevent violence:

To get my pistol permit I had to:

•Take NY safety class

•Take/pass handwritten test

•Pass target class w/ certified instructor

•Get 4 letters written on my behalf to judge

•Write letter to judge on why I wanted permit

•All so I cld prevent this from happening to me again👇 pic.twitter.com/AYhAXMBGpE — Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) March 24, 2021

Wow.

If I ever feel the need to pull my firearm, it will indeed be a life and death situation and my life means more to me than your death. — Piper'sDad (@SdadPiper) March 25, 2021

So sorry you had to go through that. One thing I know is we will not give up our right to self defense without a fight! — Linda Hart (@LindaHartForUSA) March 24, 2021

Gun rights are women's rights https://t.co/ZC37BzamAJ — Bootytone (@_puddlewalker) March 25, 2021

The Second Amendment matters. Never let them take it from you. https://t.co/cNGMdDPItY — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) March 25, 2021

Last word to Liz Joy: