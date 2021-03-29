In the wake of nationally covered deadly mass shootings (deadly shootings in Chicago don’t really count since they happen all the time), gun control proponents always dial up their anti-gun rhetoric, claiming — falsely — that legal gun ownership is easier than voting and that banning guns will prevent future incidents of gun violence.

Well, for what it’s worth, former Republican congressional candidate Liz Joy lives in New York, where gun control laws are very strict. And in her personal experience, those strict laws don’t prevent violence nearly as well as they’re supposed to. In fact, they make it more difficult to prevent violence:

Wow.

Trending

Last word to Liz Joy:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assaultgun control lawsgunsLiz JoyNew Yorkpistolpistol permitSecond Amendmentself-defenseviolence