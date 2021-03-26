So, is it the Biden administration’s official position that Democrats attempting to overturn the certified results of a U.S. House election in Iowa is wrong? Let’s ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

Thanks for clearing that up for us, Jen. It means we can get down to the business of calling out the president for indulging a fantasy about overturning the results of a legitimate election.

If Joe Biden had an (R) after his name and Jen Psaki, his spokeswoman, were legitimizing an attempt to undermine an election, we’d never hear the end of it.

But the (D) is like a shield. We won’t hear a damn thing.

