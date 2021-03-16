2020 was a pretty terrible year. 2021 isn’t super-awesome, either.

Good thing it’s apparently 2018 again!

At least according to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who’d like to go back and relitigate Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation because clearly he’s got nothing better to do:

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is calling on A.G. Merrick Garland to help facilitate "proper oversight" by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, suggesting his vetting was "fake." https://t.co/E2yB0iNeui

Evidently not a damn thing.

More from The Guardian:

Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence.

“This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said.

He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said.

“This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said.