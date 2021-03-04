Despite what you can see clearly with your own eyes and hear with your own ears, liberals continue to insist that cancel culture is basically just a right-wing fever dream.
Of course Hillary Clinton wants in on the pile-on, too:
The party of "Freedom Fries" would like you to know that "cancel culture" is a very serious problem.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 4, 2021
She’s with it! She’s hip!
Ok this is pretty good. https://t.co/tC8FD91pTW
— Arno Kopecky (@arno_kopecky) March 4, 2021
This is an epic tweet https://t.co/aj4Mxad9qd
— 🚩🐶Andrea Of The Anti-Fascist Variety✊🐘🏴 (@PAWGsForBernie) March 4, 2021
Is it, though? Is it really?
Freedom Fries! I had forgotten about those. Thank you for the reminder. 😁
— Howard Walls (@RichmondWalls1) March 4, 2021
Yes. Everyone forgot about Freedom Fries.
You couldn't think of an example from this decade?
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021
this is not the point you think it is
— trần (@tranhoangcalvin) March 4, 2021
It isn’t?
The point is it's a reference to something that happened 20 years ago and wasn't cancel culture lol
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021
It definitely wasn’t cancel culture. In fact, it wasn’t even a big thing at all! Liberals brought it up a lot more as a way to make fun of conservatives, but conservatives by and large shook their heads and rolled their eyes over it.
Nice topical reference https://t.co/ZOzWy9kD5w
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2021
thanks for this nearly 20 year old reference to an inanimate side dish https://t.co/0q73EEYkBV
— cc (@cc_fla) March 4, 2021
She's dunking on something that happened 18 years ago to show how cool and relevant she is https://t.co/aiX7OouFoi
— Jason (@LucyGotMad) March 4, 2021
The 2003 GOP will never recover https://t.co/eZGHFWOqDU
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 4, 2021
The most recent example of right wing cancel culture she could think of was from 2003 lol https://t.co/m2z6CmE4YK
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021
You know this is a serious example of cancel culture because it involved *check notes* two Republicans who attempted to implement their agenda in an entire three cafeterias who later called it a lighthearted gesture pic.twitter.com/Oo0peYdY06
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021
Another swing and miss from Team "Obama's Biggest Scandal Was Wearing a Tan Suit"
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021
At least they’re consistent!
God, she's so bad at this. https://t.co/n3l98aQU06
— Neanderphil (@philllosoraptor) March 4, 2021
Add it to the long list.
If we’re gonna go back in time, I don’t think this is a game your party will win https://t.co/ZOzWy9kD5w
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2021
we get it. you don’t want your deplorable husband cancelled. https://t.co/stbfUJxZ59
— kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 4, 2021
You arrested a guy over a youtube video to cover your ass. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/ip0QPupJxV
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 4, 2021
Seriously, if I'd lost to the guy who lost to JOE BIDEN I would probably just quietly shrink away and STFU. https://t.co/a1fFTPVYE7
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 4, 2021
In other words, maybe Hillary Clinton should just cancel herself before she digs any deeper.