GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly planning to force a reading of the $1.9 trillion COVID19 relief bill:

Ron Johnson to Force Reading of 600-Page COVID Relief Bill to Delay Vote https://t.co/5m50hYkATW — National Review (@NRO) March 4, 2021

More from National Review:

Republicans have criticized the bill as being too large and wasteful and have been frustrated by Democrats’ use of budget reconciliation to pass the bill without bipartisan support. “Their bill costs about $2 trillion. That’s roughly the same size as the entire CARES Act that saved our health system and economy through months of shutdowns,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “Even liberal experts admit this is far out of proportion to what’s needed now, with vaccines going into arms and the economy already primed to roar back,” he said. “Amazingly, Democrats managed to allocate less than 9 percent of their massive bill to the entire healthcare response, and less than 1 percent to the vaccinations that will finish this fight.”

In other words, this “relief” bill is allegedly full of non-relief-related crap.

Sounds like it would be not only in the Senate’s interest, but in the public’s as well, to know the specifics of what’s in there.

But Debra Messing apparently disagrees:

.@GOP SUPPORTERS🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 To be CLEAR—EVERY REPUBLICAN is voting NO on the #CovidReliefBill. Not only that, they are making every word of the 700 page Bill be read out loud in session to DELAY the Covid bill from being passed. THAT is how much they care about your suffering — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 4, 2021

How dare they want to find out what’s in the bill before they pass it? Nancy Pelosi said it’s supposed to work the other way around!

If this bill is only about #CovidRelief then why is it 700 pages? https://t.co/AoKgsACpaH — Matt Z (@MattZCleveland) March 4, 2021

Because reasons.

Nope. The reason they are voting against it is because of the pork barrel spending. Books might help you here. https://t.co/tlbjlQRB3G — BadPhoenixCops (@BadPhoenixCops) March 4, 2021

Now stop asking questions! All you need to know is that the GOP is evil.

This is criminal and on brand @GOP 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/ZK8DJT86j5 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) March 4, 2021

Surely the GOP can’t go any lower on hating the peo-oh…oh ok. Never mind. https://t.co/vdWVEJpCmb — BranFlakes (@talishabrand) March 4, 2021

They don’t care. They vote race and money over policies. https://t.co/9lOyoXCf5w — I_Outwork_You (@Coach_Reliable) March 4, 2021

They hate average Americans https://t.co/b3bebNnRja — Diane (@dianebpr) March 4, 2021

@GOP hates the people in America pass it on https://t.co/PDscZr9MuN — Jak the Wolfkoopa 🐺🐢 (@fatfurrywolf) March 4, 2021

THATS how much Republicans hate us. https://t.co/pOJQPKvqM6 — Hadrianus 🏳️‍🌈 (@Hadrianus) March 4, 2021

I hope they rot in hell. Republicans are the most selfish and hateful bunch of individuals. https://t.co/Po7td1Z26Z — vga (@vga79509433) March 4, 2021

Republicans are despicable human beings and they are traitors. https://t.co/kMprA2qJPM — roger lee massey (@roglemasroger3) March 4, 2021

Republicans are enemies of America https://t.co/wqeO0POPE7 — David Rothschild™ (@RealDRothschild) March 4, 2021

Repuklikkkans are corrupt fvcking ba$tards https://t.co/DkCj1Wuj1p — Lady Jayne (@666k9s) March 4, 2021

We as Democrats need to get down in the gutter with them now we have to take the gloves off! https://t.co/LTC5xJ8HeY — Michael DeVito (@mikeyd334) March 4, 2021

As if Democrats haven’t been down in the gutter already.

What’s even more astonishing is that there are apparently a lot of people out there who think Debra Messing’s take is a good one.