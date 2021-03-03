Joshua Foxworth, an aspiring GOP U.S. Representative from Texas 14th Congressional District, totally feels for the Uighurs being subjected to systematic violations of human rights by the Chinese government. But can we please stop focusing on what China is doing?

After all, Europe and America are also conducting genocidal campaigns as we speak:

I don't support what China is doing to the Uighurs. The same thing is being done to the native populations of Europe and America and I oppose that as well. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 3, 2021

Wow, we never thought of it that way!

Probably because it’s so stupid.

Fixed it for ya bud pic.twitter.com/HUszYRTMI1 — TKJ (@jonesyouknow) March 3, 2021

At least Foxworth is consistent in his opposition to genocide … even genocide that’s not actually happening. So, good for him?

Our thoughts exactly.

Not Foxworth’s, though. He did delete his tweet:

But we have no reason to believe he deleted it out of genuine remorse for making such an offensively wrong statement.

The much more likely explanation is that he just got tired of getting throttled on Twitter. Apparently that’s been happening a lot lately:

It appears that to be a "conservative" you must support transgenderism, same-sex marriage, and limitless "legal" immigration. These people will literally apologize for who they are and then pretend as if they are the aggressors. No wonder why we have lost for so long. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 2, 2021

My son is gay and a very active conservative. Sit down. — KaceeR🍿 Enjoy the show! (@TomiDay99) March 2, 2021

How does he define "conservatism". What is he conserving? — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 2, 2021

Uh-oh, Josh.

So. If someone else is a conservative, but also gay, then I should accept them as an ally because we agree on everything else. However, the opposite isn't true? I supported Trump in 2015. I'm not a "converted" liberal trashing legitimate conservatives. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 3, 2021

This entire argument is about to be destroyed after suburban women are forced to sit and watch as their daughters get absolutely destroyed on the soccer field by a mentally ill man on hormones — an idea spearheaded by the LGBT movement. https://t.co/oPs7GnHE4i — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 3, 2021

They also pretend as there is no voter downside to this. As if you bring in suburban women, but not a single person is turned away from the party. That is wrong. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 3, 2021

Yesterday : @LaurenWitzkeDE and I were bigots for defending marriage and opposing transgenderism. Today : Dr Seuss is banned because you people don't understand what it means to have values and to hold a line and not fold the instant someone calls you a bad name. — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) March 2, 2021

So he’s on Team Lauren Witzke, then. Noted.

The List works, folks:

If Foxworth is trying to endear himself to marginalized communities in America (and Europe?), he’s doing it very, very wrong.