Today marks the first day of Women’s History Month.

IF YOU’RE A CIS-HETERONORMATIVE TRANSPHOBE, THAT IS.

If you’re woke, like gamer livestreaming platform Twitch, you know that March is all about celebrating womxn:

March is Womxn's History Month. Join us in celebrating and supporting all the Womxn creating their own worlds, building their communities, and leading the way on Twitch. Read more: https://t.co/8O9mlG2T2v pic.twitter.com/RBODXHpZhh — Twitch (@Twitch) March 1, 2021

Let’s hear it for all the amazing womxn out there!

At least the misandrists of old landed on the pronounceable "womyn," what the hell does one do with this https://t.co/piHhBTyXBq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 1, 2021

Well, based on the video, “womxn” is pronounced like “woman” or “women.” So, you just have to know that they’re talking about “womxn.”

Latinx was meant to degender latino/latina. Why is the x here? https://t.co/xuLQgT9a4j — Holden (@Holden114) March 1, 2021

Because boomer wine mom feminists back in the day decided that having the letters "men" inside a word somehow meant that women were a derivative of men. The replacement used to be womyn. Even their random letters are moving backwards. https://t.co/iTglEGb3EC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 1, 2021

It’s called “progress,” sir.

When people spelled it that way jokingly I used to roll my eyes because it felt too over the top. Not anymore! https://t.co/v5i23QDTNv — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 1, 2021

No, this is very, very serious. Because people who use “womxn” earnestly are very, very serious people.

Womxn's H**tory Mxnth — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 1, 2021

I thought the Zaphrons defeated the Womxn in a battle in the asteroid belt of Trivutov. https://t.co/LLgV4KdS7K — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 1, 2021

Okay but when is Mxn's History Month? We just need to celebrate the bxys and have a month of gxys being dxdes. https://t.co/Ly5S0IogRV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 1, 2021

Do you think this is something to mock?

Good. Because it is. It deserves to be mocked and derided and all-around crapped on.

For those too lazy to look it up; Womxn is an alternative spelling to avoid the generalized sexism & to be inclusive of trans and non-binary women — Wolf (@Wolfvs_) March 1, 2021

Oh, rest assured. We’re not too lazy to look it up. We’re well aware of how stupid it is.

Because erasing women in the name of being inclusive is pretty damn stupid.

Even trans women and their allies are rolling their eyes:

I swear to god I’m going to head over to the HQ, demand to see the CEO of there, and then I’m gonna grab them and……… Sit them down so we can talk about how ridiculous this is and how invalidating this is to trans people — +Suri says to go crazy go stupid (@SuriAlt) March 1, 2021

Seriously, one of the main things trans people, in this case trans women, want, is just to not be outcasted. They don’t want to be considered this specific name for being trans, they just want to be called the same thing any other lady is called. Is it really that hard to do? — +Suri says to go crazy go stupid (@SuriAlt) March 1, 2021

Hi @Twitch! Please consider using women rather than womxn https://t.co/WXXkWqLtv7 — Cinzia Musio 🏳️‍🌈 (@geekybaking) March 1, 2021

Its not really a term anyone uses. In fact it's actively considered transphobic for its implications that trans women don't get use of the term women — Blocky Oxwinkle (@BOxwinkle) March 1, 2021

when will u guys learn that replacing woman with wxman 2 include trans women is just making a separation between the 2 & kinda makes it seem like u didnt think they fit in the category of woman in the first place — mocha!!!!! (@calicokritter) March 1, 2021

i understand and appreciate the attempt at inclusion, but if you intend on celebrating trans and cis women, that's just women. "womxn" is otherising. — harley 🧸 (@breadwitchery) March 1, 2021

i rather be called tr*anny than womxn tbh — Octy revived – Commissions open (@OctyMatoi_) March 1, 2021

Being transphobic to get extra wokepoints — Ter0zak (@Ter0zak) March 1, 2021

Corporations being transphobic while trying to get progressive brownie points is hilarious — Plant (@PlantRulx) March 1, 2021

When you’re so inclusive that you’re actually transphobic. And misogynistic, of course.

As a misogynist, I fully support the use of "womxn" because I like to see women being erased.

Thank you. — The Iron 6iant (@The_Iron_6iant) March 1, 2021

So women's history month is about…men…now? Seriously, guys, I've been a competitive arcade gamer since I was 14. This is preeeeeetty insulting to the strides we've made to be included in largely male-only spaces. https://t.co/LTU6QCvZbk — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 1, 2021

It's women's history month Let's kick it off by erasing the words woman, women, sister, daughter, mother Yay women https://t.co/DdqDFL1Cs2 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 1, 2021

Nice work, Twitch.

You hate to see it.