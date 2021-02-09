Ruth Bader Ginsburg will always live on in some people’s hearts.

And if those people are really lucky, they’ll have a chance to live in Ruth Bader Ginsburg — in the form of a luxury townhome:

This is a real thing that is actually real.

According to Apartments.com, there’s currently one unit available in the Ginsburg, and for the low, low monthly price of $6,900, you can bask in the designer details and feng shui that Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself would bask in if she were still alive and living in a luxury townhome.

We would expect nothing less.

RIP, Siraj. With any luck, they’ll name a building after you, too.

