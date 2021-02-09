Since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic, many in the MSM have been pushing a narrative that Republican governors have completely botched everything (while Democratic governors, like Luv Guv Andrew Cuomo, have handled the situation as well as or better than can be expected).

Reality has demonstrated that that narrative is a false one — or, at the very least, a lot more complicated — but it’s too late for firefighters like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to turn back now.

That’s why they’re keeping up their smear campaign against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Listening to them, you’d think that Ron DeSantis was the one constantly passing the buck and gaslighting and taking victory laps after dooming thousands of nursing home residents to their deaths.

Well, to be fair, in that clip, Willie Geist just sat there without saying anything. Based on that, we can’t say for sure that Geist is ignoring the science, though his reluctance to set Joe and Mika straight does suggest that, at the very least, Geist is fuzzy on the science.

They’re going to do this for as long as it takes.

At this point, it doesn’t really matter, because the end result is the same. MSNBC isn’t telling viewers the truth. And that’s by design.

