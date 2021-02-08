As Twitchy told you, Manhattan DA candidate and self-described “Warren Democrat” (and “Survivor”/”Amazing Race” alumna!) Eliza Orlins was extremely triggered by the Super Bowl (but she watched it anyway). She felt unsafe seeing so many people in one place:
Watching the #SuperBowl and seeing so many people in one place is making my heart race. This feels…unsafe.
And, I guess I’m rooting for the team with the racist name over the team with the Trump-loving QB, in a sport that still hasn’t apologized to Colin Kaepernick… #SBLV
— Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 7, 2021
This gal’s clearly a hardcore SJW. Social justice is her jam, you know?
Which is why when the cause is right, seeing so many people in one place makes her heart sing:
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 8, 2021
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 8, 2021
Huh.
🤔🤔
— Fawn Gross (@Fawn68698067) February 8, 2021
— Ryan Wiz (@Rwiz16) February 8, 2021
The Super Bowl was an optional gathering during the COVID19 pandemic, but protests and “love riots” are not.
Once again I believe the saying is…that didn’t age well! 🤣
— Fuhgeddaboudit! (@faghettaboutit) February 8, 2021
Of course.
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) February 8, 2021
Never fails.
Every time.
— FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) February 8, 2021
Every time.