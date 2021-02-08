Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright passed away last night at 67. He had contracted COVID19 last month:

NEW: GOP Rep. Ron Wright died Sunday night after a battle with COVID-19. He's the first sitting member of Congress to die from the virus. https://t.co/NnLMrtvmba — Axios (@axios) February 8, 2021

Well, The Nation national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer couldn’t help but be struck by something that had gone out from Wright’s Twitter account a few days ago:

Wright died of Covid yesterday. He was already hospitalized when he (or more likely his staff) tweeted this out. https://t.co/CtbDDZKHQY — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 8, 2021

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, because Wright’s Twitter account said this:

Democrats are choosing teachers unions and special interests over the well-being of our students. The CDC says schools can safely re-open if proper precautions are taken. What are we waiting for? pic.twitter.com/1dqLlxzZMU — Ron Wright (@RepRonWright) February 5, 2021

Somehow, Wright is a hypocrite? Maybe his death was divine punishment?

Wow. The @GOP party has no low. — Parvesh Cheena🌹 (@Parvesh) February 8, 2021

Hey I wanted to follow up with you about some concerns I had about this — daniel ProudPosadist 🌹🐌🧹 (@escargotpro_) February 8, 2021

Hey Ron can i get an update on this one. Ron? Ya there? — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) February 8, 2021

wondering what you think about this now ron, 3 days later. any comment on the lethality of the virus? — aspiring gay housewife (@ComradeKristie) February 8, 2021

Yes, he passed away. Sadly, they just haven't learned. Perhaps his loss will shake them. Doubtful, but possible. — Scentabulous (@Scentabulous) February 8, 2021

As a society we continue to beat the dead horse that is irony. — Happy Fun Impeachment Time (@deaneffect) February 8, 2021

Denial to the end. — Jim Furlong (@EWOKinLA) February 8, 2021

Hi Ron, checking in on this to see if anything might have happened to change your mind. Let me know when you can- thx. — Poggers the Hutt (@schmendimite) February 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/iZU9X98M3k — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) February 8, 2021

made this for Herman. didn't really expect to ever use it again, but such is life now — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) February 8, 2021

pulling a Herman Cain — Sodor Iscariot (@pinkblacknoise) February 8, 2021

Disgusting.

He have any other major illnesses? I’m asking because I know that you know and are choosing to not mention it. Cuz you’re an ass. https://t.co/kUFkw8H8Ao — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 8, 2021

As a matter of fact:

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, an Arlington Republican, has died. He was 67. The news was announced Monday by his campaign staff. Wright had lived for years with cancer and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January. https://t.co/q3BqQrvnJE — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 8, 2021

Ron Wright’s health was already compromised given his lung cancer. Despite that, he understood the importance of opening up schools for children’s welfare.

How selfish that he *checks notes* wanted children to go to school even though he was sick 🤔 — Pierre (@LePierreA) February 8, 2021

What’s hypocritical about that? Why do people feel the need to dance on the graves of COVID19 victims whose politics they disagree with?

These 2 things are unrelated, not seeing the point — HtownRuss (@ZionToNO) February 8, 2021

This isn’t making the point you think it is. — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) February 8, 2021

"We can safely reopen schools" isn't COVID denial. And didn't he have cancer? What's your point here? — Syd (@SydThomas3) February 8, 2021

He also had lung cancer. So…not exactly a good comparison to healthy teachers. https://t.co/5h2PzhH5ox — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2021

How many 67-year-old cancer patients are still in 5th grade? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 8, 2021

A 67-year-old who battled lung cancer for two years died of COVID-19 b/c it is especially dangerous for ppl that age w/ serious comorbidities, & his tweet pointing to science on coronavirus & kids + CDC guidance on opening schools is not wrong, hypocritical, nor ripe for dunking. https://t.co/fzOMfD86Zl — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 8, 2021

Interesting that you left out he had lung cancer. Seems like that may be a relevant piece of information. But you already knew that. — Bellicose (@BellicoseDave) February 8, 2021

Assholes like this can't wait to "dunk" on a dead man without citing the whole story! https://t.co/DqThducguz — Jenni Charneski (@JenCaclsRN) February 8, 2021

Wright had lung cancer. It would be cool if you could hop off his body please, you ghoul. — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 8, 2021

It’s easy if you try.