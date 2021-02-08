So apparently Tom Brady is a pretty good quarterback. Is he football’s GOAT? Well, that’s up for debate.

Unless you’re someone like social justice activist and flagpole climber Bree Newsome. For Newsome, there can be no debate about Tom Brady’s merits as a quarterback.

Because, you know, Tom Brady is just another white guy:

First of all, I don’t know where folks got the idea that we judge athleticism based on # of trophies or rings someone has, especially in case of team sports. Secondly, M Ali, T Woods & S Williams all have more significant victories over an extended time in solo sports. — Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) February 8, 2021

I’m legit not saying this just to shade Tom Brady but folks are way out of pocket with this greatest athlete convo https://t.co/fADaszkkh3 — Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) February 8, 2021

(Because Tom Brady is white.)

Tom Brady is statistically one of the greatest QB’s in a league that consistently denies Black athletes an opportunity to play QB to this day. That’s the most accurate description of his position in both NFL history & the position of the NFL relative to sports history overall. — Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) February 8, 2021

We never thought of it that way! Probably because it’s asinine.

There is an enormous amount of racial undertones to this entire convo about Brady being the best athlete of all time in a way that willfully ignores Black athletes past & present as well as the ongoing systemic discrimination against Black athletes in the QB position. — Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) February 8, 2021

The only reason there are racial undertones to the GOAT conversation is that people like Bree Newsome put them there.

To normal, well adjusted, non-racebaiting types, athletes’ merit isn’t based on their race.

"ignores black athletes" Hahahahahahahahahaha BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHhahhHHjahahahHHHH https://t.co/FwEu6pirdc — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 8, 2021

Absolutely. Great black athletes have been completely ignored. It’s only because of my attending an immersive BLM seminar that I heard of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Emmitt Smith, Kobe Bryant, Jerry Rice, and the other 13 trillion top black athletes. [I’ll also retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 8, 2021

that's almost 1/3 of the league, and doesn't include backups pic.twitter.com/smYczCjLPB — shawn flanagan (@MeSflanagan89) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes would like a word. — The Gentleman Masher (@GentlemanMashr) February 8, 2021

*Checks roster from yesterday’s SuperBowl, sees @PatrickMahomes started in his second consecutive Super Bowl* https://t.co/jrKNhTSgZM — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 8, 2021

You serious right now? Brady is being talked about in terms of the best athlete of all time because he's reached the pinnacle of his sport 7 times. It wouldn't matter what color he was. Did you miss out on the Michael Jordan era? Ever heard of some guy named LeBron? Same convo. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) February 8, 2021

I too am outraged that a white guy is good at something https://t.co/Gi7wwH4mRn — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 8, 2021

Just relentless and so very, very tedious. pic.twitter.com/mzstP74Inh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2021

Holy Mother of Christ!!!! Just mentioning Tom Brady as an all-time great athlete makes one a bigot. Who are these ignorant racial scolds, and how can we deport them today?!? FOH you idiot. https://t.co/KPFXt8YVo2 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 8, 2021

Professional Black People make me wanna projectile vomit! They don't help us fight systemic racism in any way, all they do is make sure it remains a hurdle to jump over. F'ing idiots, the lot of 'em. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 8, 2021

***

