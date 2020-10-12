Senate Democrats are making quite the spectacles of themselves today, which makes GOP Sen. Ben Sasse’s presence at today’s confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett even more refreshing — and necessary.

After Klobuchar's 10 min deranged rant on ORANGE MAN BAD, Ben Sasse takes the mic: "I want to say, Senator Klobuchar said a number of things I agree with about COVID…. But I do not know what any of that has to do with why we are here today." pic.twitter.com/pafwCF7oGh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 12, 2020

This sort of stuff is where Sasse really shines, and today was no exception.

Ben Sasse is about to break into a Schoolhouse Rock song and I'm here to say he should go for it. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 12, 2020

Ben Sasse being strong and engaging about religious freedom vs the Barrett hearing. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) October 12, 2020

Senator Ben Sasse reminding his colleagues and America that #ReligiousFreedom is a basic truth that “we should all affirm in common.” 👊 — Andrea Picciotti-Bayer (@BayerPicciotti) October 12, 2020

Ben Sasse delivering a needed civics lesson. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2020

This civics lesson right now from Senator Ben Sasse is spot on. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 12, 2020

.@BenSasse is giving a much-needed civics lesson to the Senate, reminding them that Amy Coney Barrett's religion is none of their damn business and not relevant to the confirmation hearing. "Your soul is something the government can't touch." — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 12, 2020

The civics class being delivered by @BenSasse right now is a needed reminder to everyone about what this hearing should really be about. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 12, 2020

Watch:

Sen. Ben Sasse: “Before we fight again about politics, let’s reaffirm some of our civics … first, a positive grand, unifying truth about America: and that is religious liberty … the basic idea that how you worship is none of the government’s business.” https://t.co/vjiNHoJesD pic.twitter.com/v5TMi6C5Kl — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 12, 2020

.@SenSasse warns against attempts to pack the Supreme Court: "Court packing is not judicial reform…court packing is destroying the system we have now." pic.twitter.com/PeVXtWYJ3z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2020

Bravo, Sen. Sasse.