Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser Matt Duss has a dream for America, and what a dream it is:
Let’s have a country where assassinating a foreign government official isn’t something a candidate brags about.
— Matt Duss (@mattduss) October 8, 2020
Is that so much to ask??? Mike Pence had the gall to point out that Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of a whole lot of people and that we’re safer without him. Imagine, being glad that “a foreign government official” like Qassem Soleimani is dead!
What. A. Take. 😂 https://t.co/w0J1wVavUT
— Jake Beckley (@MrBeckley10) October 8, 2020
I found the worst tweet. https://t.co/PT2IgltFpf
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 8, 2020
It’s definitely a strong contender.
Of course the Sanders camp mourns Soleimani. https://t.co/YfYfYsY3or
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 8, 2020
Of course.
He was a terrorist…. https://t.co/5a0Lnwcjl2
— BBN (@allday_mathis) October 8, 2020
Look at this hot take.
A brutal terrorist is a “government official”. https://t.co/a2HFqrQQRv
— CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) October 8, 2020
Soleimani personally ordered the deaths of my friends.
He wasn't a "Government official" so much as the commander of a state-sponsored terrorist organization but you do you, Matt. https://t.co/VU6Qy0wzgB
— 🎃Pedro'sPumpkinSpiceMustache 🇺🇸🎃 (@pedromustache66) October 8, 2020
sometimes I almost forget but I'm kindly reminded about the time soleimani was absolutely obliterated, good times https://t.co/aqIR73O5U5
— yuci (@yucipaloosi) October 8, 2020
Let's have a country where referring to Qassem Suleimani as a foreign government official isn't something anyone worth listening to says. https://t.co/uoKDtAiW6x
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 8, 2020