Uh-oh, everybody. Chris Cuomo is angry. And not just angry-angry, but righteously angry.

Like his CNN colleague Jim Acosta, Cuomo took one look at footage of Donald Trump removing his mask on the White House balcony and was appalled by that shocking display. So appalled that he had no choice but to go on a righteous tear:

Chris Cuomo says he won’t play the president’s White House “propaganda” video on CNN. “How much bullshit do you need in your life?” 😳 pic.twitter.com/nq3QBox502 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 6, 2020

Well, we’ve got enough bullsh*t without Chris Cuomo, so.

GP Chris Cuomo, a man who wandered around Lawn Guyland (the Hamptons, IIRC, because of course) while infected with an active case of the 'ronas, is irate at the president for removing his mask *in his own house.* https://t.co/dUJtXdYqaD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 6, 2020

Chris Cuomo’s “cured of COVID” video was the laughing stock of laughing stocks. He’s the last guy who should be calling someone out for having a COVID “propaganda” video. https://t.co/MqJWV8e2vs — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 6, 2020

Lol @ChrisCuomo is just mad because @realDonaldTrump is doing his own version of coming out of the basement but as always it’s just 10x better! https://t.co/uoMCOZYXcu — Radicalfreethinker (@freetooffendall) October 6, 2020

With a potty mouth, to boot!

By the way, was a memo sent to all on-air CNN personnel that cursing on live tv will make their lies more believable? https://t.co/uM9p5v8T3w — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) October 6, 2020

So weird that swearing is okay on the news now. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 6, 2020

At this rate, Jake Tapper is dropping the F-bomb on election night. — Brian Spaen (@Spaeniard) October 6, 2020

***

