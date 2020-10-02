GOP Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for COVID19:

And his Democratic colleagues Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein are very concerned:

Schumer and Feinstein claim that this process is “already illegitimate,” but sure. Their opposition to confirmation hearings now is definitely rooted in concern for the “health and safety” of the Senate.

Who do they think they’re kidding?

Good question.

Why stop with delaying confirmation hearings, Chuck and Dianne?

Heh.

For what it’s worth, this confirmation process is about Amy Coney Barrett. And she’s doing just fine, thank you very much:

