We’re going to be clear: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pretty amazing woman.

That said, the cult-like worship of RBG is bizarre and creepy:

“She was our prophet, our north star, our strength”: Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt remembers the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/VfJzHKPDRS pic.twitter.com/TFebfsInpz — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2020

Is anyone else uncomfortable?

“she was our Venus, our fire, at your desire." https://t.co/3HwLcdg4KB — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 25, 2020

Nice.

But seriously. Sorry, Rabbi. Don’t do this.

Prophet? Isn't it too much? — marcher (@marcherxyz) September 25, 2020

Prophet. Right. Not a cult. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) September 25, 2020

That seems … a bit of a stretch. A prophet? Calm down. https://t.co/z8jgSh9GRw — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) September 25, 2020

A… prophet? Oh come on guys. This is getting out of hand. https://t.co/MzqoKaiSsN — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 25, 2020

This is embarrassing.

Ffs. https://t.co/ds1c7PdUQ3 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 25, 2020

My Jewish husband, already entirely uncomfortable with this whole weeklong funeral extravaganza: "She was our what now?" https://t.co/nekq2g7Ax0 — Whatever (@DRussell76) September 25, 2020

This right here gets into something I have said in private, among other Jews, for a very long time: Many, many reform Jews have replaced actual Judaism with something that isn't actually Judaism at all. The use of the word "prophet" here is just a bit more proof. https://t.co/07DzHAT91e — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 25, 2020

A prophet? Really? Progressivism is without a doubt a religion. https://t.co/K3UbPapC1O — Alfred (@AvTirpitz) September 25, 2020

It's a trite point, but yes of course liberalism plays the role of a religion for vast swaths of the cultural and political left. https://t.co/3EKvImTElX — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 25, 2020

That’s not how this is supposed to work. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work.