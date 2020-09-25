We’re going to be clear: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pretty amazing woman.

That said, the cult-like worship of RBG is bizarre and creepy:

Is anyone else uncomfortable?

Nice.

But seriously. Sorry, Rabbi. Don’t do this.

Trending

That’s not how this is supposed to work. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CultprophetRabbi Lauren HoltzblattRBGreligionRuth Bader Ginsburg