Remember the other night when Don Lemon told Chris Cuomo that “we’re gonna have to blow up the entire system”?

Turns out he was just riffing, you guys:

Don and Chris don’t need to see the transcript. They’d much rather have a few laughs and hope you forget about what you saw and heard.

We get that feeling, too.

This … is CNN.

