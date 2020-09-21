Sophie Lewis, per her Twitter bio, “theorizes heterosexualism, antiwork, family abolition, queer care.” Here’s some more about her:

She is the author of Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family (Verso Books, 2019), which Donna Haraway hailed as “the seriously radical cry for full gestational justice that I long for.”
Sophie’s scholarship operates in the spheres of trans feminist cultural criticism and queer social reproduction theory, notably around utopian critiques of the family, Marxism, and Black and abolitionist feminisms. Her research currently focuses on the etiologies of eugenic, bioconservative and imperial feminisms, including narratives of so-called white slavery past and present, femonationalism, and trans-exclusionary femocratism.

Sounds like a delightful gal, doesn’t she? Well, she recently watched the Netflix original documentary “My Octopus Teacher” and had some thoughts about it, thoughts she inexplicably decided to make public:

Her problem is that the documentary is “conspicuously queerphobic”? That’s the issue???

We, too, have questions. But first, a brief pause for jokes:

Lots more Kurt Eichenwald jokes where those came from, of course.

OK, so now that that’s out of our system, let’s get back to the heart of the matter, shall we? Namely that this Sophie Lewis person is clearly not quite right.

What a time to be alive, huh?

We haven’t seen the documentary ourselves, but there’s a better than excellent chance that Becket Adams is right.

Here’s some evidence for that:

OK, so assuming that synopsis is the accurate one, it seems pretty safe to say that Sophie Lewis might be overdue for some therapy.

*Shudder*

