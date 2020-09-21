CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has some thoughts on what Democrats should do to preserve the integrity of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat:

CNN’s @JeffreyToobin calls Democrats “weak," “wimps," and "afraid” for not attacking Republicans more aggressively over SCOTUS; says party should encourage activists to engage in “street protests" pic.twitter.com/Mq6LiSsUPR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2020

More from Mediaite:

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota questioned why Democrats wouldn’t add two seats if they take control of the Senate. “Because they’re weak and they’re wimps and they’re afraid,” Toobin replied. “We think about Bush v. Gore and, which David [Boies] argued. In 2016, Al Gore said no street protests. This is just a legal process, while David saw in Tallahassee and Washington the Republican forces massing against them, literally on the streets. There is a difference to how Democrats and Republicans go about these fights, and we’ll see if Democrats learn anything from Republicans here. Yes, it’s interesting that Chuck Schumer said nothing is off the table, but that’s not a commitment to do anything.”

Democrats have to prove they’re not weak and wimps and afraid. And the best way to do that is to take to the streets because that’ll finally get the message across, once and for all!

Ah, yes, the left hardly ever engages in street protests. I, too, don't own a television or any form of technology https://t.co/xHmvFDUhvv — cc (@cc_fla) September 21, 2020

Clearly Jeffrey Toobin should continue to be paid by CNN for his sharp legal analysis.

Invective and threats, that's all they've got. As if Democrats haven't been rioting for the last six months. https://t.co/lSWkN8uB3X — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

How many more protests can Democrats engage in? They are in the streets with temper tantrums over literally everything. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 21, 2020

Large protests right now might have been impressive if we weren't at the point where extremely popular causes are dropping 13 points in public support because people are sick and tired of large protests. https://t.co/N3Uff7Z7Ot — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 21, 2020

No, we definitely need more street protests.

I don't blame @JeffreyToobin for panicking about the Supreme Court tilting right. If not for abortion on demand, who knows how many more kids he'd have out there? https://t.co/iXv7PNC9NP — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

