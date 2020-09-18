Be more like Europe, they said. Europe is so much more worldly and sophisticated than America, they said.

Let’s see what’s going on in Europe, shall we? Here’s a look at Denmark:

To combat body shaking and promote body positivity, an award-winning Danish TV show presents five naked adults with less than perfect bodies to an audience of 11, 12 and 13 year olds, who get to ask the models questions https://t.co/EHJBFbwtsC — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) September 18, 2020

Allllrighty then.

Everyone’s rightly losing it over the content, so let me be the one to say “shaking” is quite the typo https://t.co/6VWV7yh7RE — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 18, 2020

FYI, the Times meant to say “body shaming.” Though that doesn’t really make this story less disturbing.

What the hell https://t.co/B2STZT0g1c — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) September 18, 2020

What in the ever-loving hell is this? https://t.co/SiIQA3fHeP — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 18, 2020

WTF IS WRONG WITH LIBS??? https://t.co/b8CzjgQApY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 18, 2020

are you f****** kidding me!!! like why WTF is wrong with people in the "entertainment" industry. https://t.co/BPReLmRDrj — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 18, 2020

WTF is wrong with you. WTF is wrong with the Danes. WTF is body shaking. WTF is with the lack of an Oxford comma. https://t.co/cgwby7WFJ5 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2020

Yes. Yes it is.

“Promote body positivity by exposing yourself to children”. https://t.co/wFML6tJTCw — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) September 18, 2020

What? Of course they're not trying to normalize ped…. https://t.co/Hp2CxnZ8iA — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2020

If the New York Times is attempting to normalize pedophilia — or at least the sexualization of children — we’re honestly not sure what they’d be doing differently.

From the article:

The program is now in its second season, and while perhaps a shock to non-Danes, it is highly popular in Denmark. Recently, however, a leading member of the right-wing Danish People’s Party, Peter Skaarup, said he found “Ultra Strips Down” to be “depraving our children.” “It is far too early for children” to start with male and female genitalia, he told B.T., a Danish tabloid. At that age, he said, they “already have many things running around in their heads.” “They have to learn it at the right time,” he added, saying this information should be presented by parents or schools “so that it is not delivered in this vulgar way, as the children’s channel does.”

The New York Times is very deliberately framing opposition to parading naked adults in front of children as a “right-wing” position.

So basically they’re taking the “Cuties” defense route. If that’s what they want to do, well, best of luck to them.

So, the sequel to Cuties. https://t.co/SwEB8T2cFB — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2020

Netflix: “Man this ‘Cuties’ thing is starting to look bad. If only someone would do something even more outrageous.” Denmark: “Hold my Carlsberg.” https://t.co/jVbdQVjyxx — Post Master General Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) September 18, 2020

The closest the New York Times comes to pointing out why a program like this might be problematic is … well, actually, they don’t really do that at all. The whole thing comes off like an explainer of how America can learn a lot about inclusiveness and body positivity from those forward-thinking Danes.

And that’s messed up.

I'm starting to feel like I need to keep the libs away from my kids https://t.co/2trhHGxkFF — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 18, 2020

This is the real reason Europe is confused by the reaction to "Cuties." This type of perversion is another day ending in 'y' for them. "Cuties" is a symptom of the problems in Europe and America has got to reject it or we'll follow it. https://t.co/YOxLavscip — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) September 18, 2020

Why are some people so obsessed with showing children naked adult bodies? Can we just… not? https://t.co/o0DLvgb5Wz — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) September 18, 2020

Yes, please. Let’s not.