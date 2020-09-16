We know there’s lots of stiff competition, but Nancy Pelosi may very well be the most shameless American politician in America.

That’s all we’re going to say to preface this video. Just watch:

Shameless. The woman is shameless.

Trending

In the worst sense of the word.

Call it a hunch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeclimate crisiscoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19crocodile tearsfakeNancy Pelosiwildfires