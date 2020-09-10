With months of mostly peaceful Antifa protests in Portland, Oregon, it’s to be expected that the police will occasionally snag some pretty big fish in their nets.

This weekend, they did just that:

*Record scratch*

She’s what, now?

The police arrested Kristina Narayan, who is legislative director for the top Democrat in Oregon’s House of Representatives, along with 58 others during a riot that began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. Narayan has worked for House Speaker Tina Kotek since 2016.

Welp.

It’s not really sad.

But it is pretty significant, politically speaking.

You’d think this would be problematic. But who are we kidding?

Don’t be surprised.

