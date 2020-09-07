Tim Scott’s Senate campaign is doing what most political campaigns are doing right now and raising funds. The Scott campaign’s pitch mentions the vile racism that Scott has faced for being a black Republican:

Well, MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler thinks Scott needs to put up or shut up and prove that he’s been subjected to vicious racism from Democrats and the Left:

Hey @TimScottSC, I just received a fundraising solicitation from you claiming that Dems have called you a “black traitor”. “A token”. “Uncle Tom”. I’ve not seen anyone call you those vile things. Can you cite anyone who did? Here’s the link you sent. https://t.co/whgp6Ll5gq — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 7, 2020

Ah the ‘racism doesn’t exist for black Republicans’ because I had a burrito tweet https://t.co/sa9gZa1HVO — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 7, 2020

Since Rick has apparently spent the past several years living under a rock, can anyone help him out?

Hey Rick, Ken here, @SenatorTimScott's former spox. Here's just 1 example via Twitter. Plenty more if you simply google search. The last thing we all need is a white guy telling a Black senator that he's not been a victim of racism. PS. Thanks for sharing his donation link! https://t.co/lgdB9nKgy7 pic.twitter.com/l2TdSd2c9h — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) September 7, 2020

THE HILL: Tim Scott shares racist and threatening messages he's received over police reform billhttps://t.co/yGBqsCdiCz — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) September 7, 2020

FOX: Dem Rep. Steve Cohen likes tweet saying Tim Scott ‘might as well be’ Whitehttps://t.co/ksjXTrf4hW — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) September 7, 2020

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Willful ignorance is not a defense, Rick. — Patrick (@patrickishmael) September 7, 2020

You mean you came up empty. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 7, 2020

The only one who came up empty here is Rick.

