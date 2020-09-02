PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor enjoys adding “notes” to her tweets to demonstrate that Republicans are lying about something.

But who notes the note-r?

Nicole Wallace wants to make sure she’s laid out the facts accurately. If that’s the case, why is she turning to Yamiche Alcindor?

Trending

Where to even begin?

She’s certainly not a legitimate one.

Nope. It’ll be celebrated.

Rinse, wash, repeat.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterDonald TrumpKenoshaKyle RittenhouseMSNBCmurderNicolle WallaceprotestriotersriotsshootingsviolenceYamiche Alcindor