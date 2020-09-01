At a presser yesterday, Donald Trump had the gall to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense when he killed two rioters in Kenosha and that the video evidence supports that possibility.
Vox’s Aaron Rupar could barely contain his disgust:
Trump defends Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old supporter of his who is charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/KdfkdTPRVG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020
Sen. Chris Murphy is even more outraged than Rupar:
He was CHARGED WITH MURDER. https://t.co/uUIq4a3Qk6
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 31, 2020
SAY IT LOUDER, CHRIS. MAYBE IF YOU SAY IT LOUDLY ENOUGH, PEOPLE WON’T REALIZE WHAT YOU’RE DOING.
HE'S NOT GONE TO TRIAL CHRISTOPHER OR SHOULD I JUST CALL YOU TOPHER, BC YOU SOUND LIKE A MORON
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 1, 2020
Due process, Chris. How does it work?!
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 31, 2020
— Tony Montana 🇻🇦 (@TdawgMontana) September 1, 2020
Dude, you went to law school & you're tweeting this crap as if you don't know that everyone is presumably innocent until proven guilty. A person has to be *convicted* of a crime before they are guilty. A charge is NOT a conviction. Hence, responsibility to say *allegedly*.
Moron
— WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 1, 2020
before entering politics, chris murphy got a law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law. he knows better. he doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/ygsjdearmW
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 1, 2020
Yes. Charged. Trump said it looked like self defense. Because it looks like self defense.
— Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) September 1, 2020
Yes and the charges appear politically motivated, based on the available information. The DA's own charging docs and quoted witness statements are all consistent with self-defense in the state of Wisconsin. Just look at the video evidence.
— Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 1, 2020
all good, all good, just watching a US Senator shouting on twitter about how a 17 year old kid charged with something means he's obviously guilty
this is a healthy functioning republic https://t.co/EFT4RYvD8j
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 1, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.