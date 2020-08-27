Last night, Dana Loesch shared her favorite photo of Mike Pence with her Twitter followers:
This is my favorite Pence image, when he walked out at the DMZ in a bomber jacket and glared at the North Korean military. pic.twitter.com/LWP5DzxSOn
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2020
And this morning, David Hogg saw an opportunity to really let her have it:
I bet this is the same face he’ll make when he loses his job- just like you did because we took down the NRA 🙂
Thoughts and prayers Dana
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 27, 2020
Wow, he sure showed her!
Hey, kid, this won’t end well for you. https://t.co/xZ5P9UyBBd
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) August 27, 2020
Nonsense! It’s going great for him so far! Just look:
When did you take down the NRA?😂😂😂😂😂
— Teresa (@GTeresa9) August 27, 2020
When did @davidhogg111 take down the @NRA ? pic.twitter.com/so1AOBE8ET
— #1 ROBSTEN FAN (@R_Hearts_K) August 27, 2020
"We took down the NRA"
Lol. Thanks for the laugh.
— Nanci (@Tops_1981) August 27, 2020
You took down the NRA? Oh, please.
— Kirk Patrick (@IPSCtraveler) August 27, 2020
Narrator: You never took down the NRA
— Spencer Scott (@IslandDog) August 27, 2020
Uh, the @NRA hasn't been taken down. Thoughts and prayers Dave. 🙏
— Rog (@Rog39299252) August 27, 2020
Every time this kid talks I donate more money to the NRA
— Politicjoel🇺🇸 (@Politicjoel1) August 27, 2020
The real world keeps knocking but you won't answer the door.
— IQS (@IQSThaDJ) August 27, 2020
Mr. Hogg is a legend in his own mind.
— Kat's Yell (@Katyellig) August 27, 2020
True story.
Last word to Dana Loesch:
Hi David, hate to break it to you, but none of these things are true. Have a great day. https://t.co/XpeWDW31Zp
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2020