As Twitchy told you, Stephen L. Miller took Brian Stelter for a stroll down Memory Lane after Nancy Pelosi said Joe Biden shouldn’t debate Donald Trump.
Free to comment, @Brianstelter https://t.co/6DFtIw9rsV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020
.@Brianstelter went on to write off these pieces as just "leftie columnists yakking". Now it's the Speaker of the House. So this will be a fun memory hole. pic.twitter.com/COPQqjJTDn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020
One tweeter predicted that Stelter would try some word games to get himself out of the situation he finds himself in today:
INB4 @brianstelter comes into this thread and states
'I said MOSTLY!! So I am not wrong!'
AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/pLfwviGu8a
— C_NUTS (@Najari_cay) August 27, 2020
You will no doubt be bowled over by the fact that that’s exactly what Stelter did:
Brian, is it still just a right wing media tempest? https://t.co/dn805kvt7l pic.twitter.com/SZH2vJcbWp
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 27, 2020
Obviously not.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2020
Thank you for admitting that you were wrong to mock our and @guypbenson’s tweets saying that it was just a “right wing media tempest.” https://t.co/Yz9oZN26GQ
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 27, 2020
You're leaving out the most important word of my original comment, which was "mostly."
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2020
Guys. You guys.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/fyE8uiazTc
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020
Never leaving this website. pic.twitter.com/oLV0xzh6ex
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020
This is just so perfect. We literally couldn’t’ve scripted this any better.
The mostly intensifies.
— rybiep (@rybiep) August 27, 2020
"mostly" pic.twitter.com/VSsPGyc1Nb
— jcbelgium (@jcbelgium) August 27, 2020
I don’t get your spin now. You suggested that right wing media is making up a fake thing when this was not the case.
— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 27, 2020
Forget it; he’s rolling.
Poor Brian. https://t.co/biphOG1zmY
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020
— Gr81disp (@gr81disp) August 27, 2020
Im actually embarrassed for you, i didn't think that could be possible
— Chris (@ChrisHerc) August 27, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been update with an additional tweet.