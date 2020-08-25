The best way to send a message about police brutality toward innocent men is to be brutal toward an innocent animal.

So congratulations to these peaceful purported BLM demonstrators. Message received!

(WARNING: This video is extremely graphic. Watch at your discretion, but we definitely do not recommend it.)

There is literally no justification for that. None whatsoever.

Trending

To call these monsters animals is an insult to animals.

Because Black Lives Matter?

If those men were indeed marching for black lives, we’re not sure there are too many more awful ways to undermine their cause.

Absolutely outrageous.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: animal crueltyBlack lives matterBLMmurderRaccoonrioters