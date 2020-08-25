Hold up, guys. Seth MacFarlane has a message for all the honorable conservatives out there:
My grandfather was a Republican. We disagreed on a lot, but we both respected the truth, and each other. This is not his party. There was no screamed rhetoric. Until the GOP finds itself again, I implore honorable conservatives to preserve the future by voting #Biden2020. https://t.co/CYBPzZBnSJ
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 25, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, he implores you!
Businesses being burned
People being assaulted & killed
Pelosi calling GOP “enemy of the state”
Yeah, it’s Republicans who need to be respectful. https://t.co/MbSClyf8wi
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020
And Republicans definitely need to learn how to be respectful toward Democrats from someone like Seth MacFarlane.
This is the guy who put a John McCain button on Nazis on FAMILY GUY.
So no, you respect nothing. https://t.co/lkjrgHlDOS
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 25, 2020
Sweet story bro https://t.co/prctBcgLfq pic.twitter.com/d9lMADFdEh
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 25, 2020
Your treatment of a Vietnam vet and POW. https://t.co/on4Fmk1XpR
— BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020
"Until the GOP finds someone honorable like John McCain, who we called a warmonger or Mitt Romney, who we accused of dog abuse and murder again, I implore you to support Democrats" https://t.co/ivfbavsrDY
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2020
Tell us more about how we need to be more respectful and honorable.
This you? pic.twitter.com/Yo24gWJUbP
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020
I don't think I'm going to let this asshole determine who is an "honorable conservative". https://t.co/mKzJpX6TLM
— BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020
We’re pretty sure Seth MacFarlane isn’t the best judge of what’s “honorable.”
Forgive the correction, but it seems to me this started with Barry Goldwater!
— China Virus RickVinas (@VinasRick) August 25, 2020
Seth doesn't know who that was.
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020
And if he does, he probably thinks Barry Goldwater just wasn’t “honorable.”
"honorable conservatives" don't vote for what Joe Biden stands for. https://t.co/pDnwsyTic1
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 25, 2020
Funny how being an "honorable conservative" always means voting for Democrats to these people. https://t.co/3uKk1Zf0ga
— BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020
Weird, right?
Parting message for Seth MacFarlane:
I don't have to vote for one awful candidate just because the other candidate is awful. Bite me. https://t.co/3uKk1Zf0ga
— BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020