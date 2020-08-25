Hold up, guys. Seth MacFarlane has a message for all the honorable conservatives out there:

Ladies and gentlemen, he implores you!

And Republicans definitely need to learn how to be respectful toward Democrats from someone like Seth MacFarlane.

Trending

We’re pretty sure Seth MacFarlane isn’t the best judge of what’s “honorable.”

And if he does, he probably thinks Barry Goldwater just wasn’t “honorable.”

Weird, right?

Parting message for Seth MacFarlane:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativesGOPhonorableMitt RomneyrepublicansSeth MacFarlane