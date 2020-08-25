This 2018 tweet from Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has been making the rounds lately:

We must keep fighting to defend and expand on the progress made for women’s rights and reproductive health, not pass a 20-week abortion ban. Add your name if you agree: https://t.co/Q0wquwR68y — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 27, 2018

The tweet may be over 2 1/2 years old, but it’s good to be reminded of the sorts of policies that Harris supports, given that if Joe Biden wins in November, she’ll be the de facto POTUS.

Actress Kirstie Alley may have missed Harris’ fake “women’s rights and reproductive health” campaign the first time around, but now that it’s come to her attention, she’s absolutely disgusted:

I don’t agree with a F’ing thing you utter. 1/2 of those babies ARE WOMEN! THEY HAVE RIGHTS TOO! WOMEN’S rights. If a woman can’t get an abortion in the first 12 weeks then carry the child 4 someone like me who couldn’t, who would consider a child a gift from God. U R Dangerous https://t.co/dhaoGnpDqY — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 24, 2020

I’ve finally come undone .. less than a week as the VP nominee and RALLYING FOR 20 WEEK ABORTIONS. Look around!! Can you not see a world in need of IMPORTANT life saving help and you’re worried about F’ing abortions??! @KamalaHarris I hope to God you lose. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 24, 2020

I’m even pro choice … but leave it to the FAR LEFT LUNATICS and @KamalaHarris to take it to the FAAAAAAAR left!! 20 weeks! THAT’s 5 MONTHS! FIVE MONTHS!!! You NEEDED FIVE MONTHS to make a choice???!! SORRY, ur Too late! TIMES UP! U don’t get to make that brutal INHUMANE CHOICE — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 24, 2020

Alley’s right: Kamala Harris isn’t standing for women’s rights so much as she’s standing against the unborn.

Thank you to Kirstie Alley for speaking out for those who cannot speak for themselves.

I drove around for a few hours to cool off. There must be as much mercy for our unborn children as their is for their mothers. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 25, 2020

Amen.