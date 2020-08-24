ABC News chief White House political correspondent Jon Karl has “a true must-read” for you from Politico’s Tim Alberta about the ongoing collapse of the modern Republican Party.

This bit in particular stands out to Karl:

A true must-read by @TimAlberta "Donald Trump’s party is the very definition of a cult of personality. It stands for no special ideal. It possesses no organizing principle. It represents no detailed vision for governing."https://t.co/rAWPCXvKdO — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 24, 2020

A cult of personality? This is definitely unprecedented new territory for American politics.

a U.S. political party rallying around a messianic figure whose only real message is his promise to change things for the better? i have never seen this before. ever. because, you see, this is my first day on earth. https://t.co/SNFTr73nj0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2020

the history of the United States of America began in January 2017. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2020

At least for the media.

In case Karl et al. missed it, tweeter @sunnyright has put together a pretty comprehensive thread recalling how the media spent their time during the previous presidential administration:

You could say that he’s The One https://t.co/SWUZEKX3C5 pic.twitter.com/iXs61PJbIS — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

The media hates when presidents have personality cults pic.twitter.com/UA65aPLwlb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

The breathless fawning is just so unattractive to them pic.twitter.com/MW1pU4W9xN — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

What we need is a president of substance pic.twitter.com/q778yIiPfi — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Someone whose movement is primarily about substantive policy and not personality pic.twitter.com/KjvfStASz4 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

None of this vapid Hollywood-style interest from his supporters pic.twitter.com/512iHJJikD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

And certainly not someone they’re just going to give blind fawning coverage to pic.twitter.com/S4lUGj2JcG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Certainly not fanboys who oversell what he is pic.twitter.com/tRoqfz9JPR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

It must be all about substance of policies and agenda pic.twitter.com/qaZXz6wbK2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Not insane claims pic.twitter.com/1geq18deEN — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Or push artistic celebration pic.twitter.com/VTVPiFVukc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Or pushes the crap on kids pic.twitter.com/0XLfpwg8HT — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Or upsell and glorify his own upbringing to help sell the cult pic.twitter.com/uYCxAENXk9 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Or even take photos intended to communicate messianic messages pic.twitter.com/MaeJt0xm7Z — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Because that’d all be weird pic.twitter.com/ec6ixdz2oI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020

Well, damn.

This is the best thread I have ever seen. No exaggeration! — The Real Mew Mew (@lucybird9397) August 24, 2020

Drew Holden’s got some competition!