During his DNC speech last night, Joe Biden reminded his audience that Donald Trump had called neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

That seemed like a good time for National Review’s Dan McLaughlin to remind his audience that Trump didn’t actually say that:

McLaughlin’s piece carefully, thoroughly dissects Trump’s actual remarks regarding Charlottesville.

So it should come as no surprise that Molly Jong-Fast is accusing McLaughlin of lying:

“The Right”? Well, for what it’s worth, as a member of the The Right, McLaughlin has been plenty critical of Donald Trump, but he’s been critical where it’s merited, not simply because Orange Man Bad.

And that just pisses Molly off.

Apparently not.

Molly’s too busy accusing McLaughlin of trying to pull the wool over her eyes to realize that she’s the one who’s blinded herself to the truth.

No, Molly. “Baseball guy” wants you to open your eyes.

It certainly is.

Molly might want to start looking beyond The Bulwark for reasonable conservative analysis.

