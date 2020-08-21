During his DNC speech last night, Joe Biden reminded his audience that Donald Trump had called neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

That seemed like a good time for National Review’s Dan McLaughlin to remind his audience that Trump didn’t actually say that:

Reminder: Trump's response to Charlottesville is justly remembered as perhaps the lowest point of his presidency, but Biden is also lying about it https://t.co/2hRaC0rhxp

McLaughlin’s piece carefully, thoroughly dissects Trump’s actual remarks regarding Charlottesville.

So it should come as no surprise that Molly Jong-Fast is accusing McLaughlin of lying:

The right loves lying about this https://t.co/Kp6m4VnrBl — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020

“The Right”? Well, for what it’s worth, as a member of the The Right, McLaughlin has been plenty critical of Donald Trump, but he’s been critical where it’s merited, not simply because Orange Man Bad.

And that just pisses Molly off.

Some folks really don't like the kinds of articles that detail at length & depth, with citations & quotations, what was said & done. https://t.co/aLKb93BSNz — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2020

Apparently not.

Very well written, honest, and fair article. You properly criticize Trump for his bungling of the event while correctly pointing out the errors in his critics' assessments of what he said. This paragraph sums it up nicely. pic.twitter.com/jEY5scGaD9 — Dan (@D_Checkers) August 21, 2020

It makes it inconvenient when there’s The Narrative(tm) to push. — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) August 21, 2020

Don't bother Molly with facts… — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 21, 2020

Molly’s too busy accusing McLaughlin of trying to pull the wool over her eyes to realize that she’s the one who’s blinded herself to the truth.

Baseball guy doesn’t want me to believe my own eyes. https://t.co/aJ5U65ITNL — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020

No, Molly. “Baseball guy” wants you to open your eyes.

Translation: predictably, as usual, she commented without reading. Reading is hard! https://t.co/nLsMXnADnf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2020

It certainly is.

I mean here's WaPo's fact check of Biden's speech from last night where they say it's more complicated: https://t.co/ClV2TwszDj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 21, 2020

Molly might want to start looking beyond The Bulwark for reasonable conservative analysis.