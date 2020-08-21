During his DNC speech last night, Joe Biden reminded his audience that Donald Trump had called neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville “very fine people.”
That seemed like a good time for National Review’s Dan McLaughlin to remind his audience that Trump didn’t actually say that:
Reminder: Trump's response to Charlottesville is justly remembered as perhaps the lowest point of his presidency, but Biden is also lying about it https://t.co/2hRaC0rhxp
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2020