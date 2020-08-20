In case you missed it, Steve Bannon’s been arrested and indicted for fraud.

You may or may not be surprised to learn that he was allegedly up to some very shady stuff with other people’s money:

From the Bannon indictment, the money was funneled through a Bannon-founded 501c4, which appears to be @CitizensAR https://t.co/Yl1o7nxvSG pic.twitter.com/c9fU47cGe4 — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) August 20, 2020

Among the places where the grifted money went, according to the Bannon indictment: — a bank account for something called "White Knights & Vultures LLC" — a 2019 Jupiter Marine boat named "Warfighter" — a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover pic.twitter.com/kvSsB1l1iI — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) August 20, 2020

Looks pretty bad for Bannon. No wonder Rick Wilson’s milking it for what it’s worth.

has rick wilson chimed in on bannon getting indicted for running a scam fundraiser? — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 20, 2020

But of course!

#ETTD, for those of you not in the know, stands for “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” Which, as it happens, is also the name of his book.

It’s also the name of the movie he’s been crowdfunding since September 2017. The fundraising haul currently stands at $64,766. And the movie still hasn’t been made.

Looking forward to @ProjectLincoln and especially @TheRickWilson weighing in on the indictment of Steve Bannon for allegedly defrauding donors through GoFundMe for his own personal gain:https://t.co/eGbFK30RWq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2020

So we can’t help but wonder: just who, exactly, does Rick Wilson think he is?

Why? Did Bannon take $65,000 in donations to make a film and pocket the money instead, also? https://t.co/GyqZoHZMzJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

Honestly, if we were Rick Wilson — or anyone at the Lincoln Project — we’d be getting a bit nervous right about now.

Turns out you can actually be indicted for running a scam PAC as money laundering operation and slush fund for you and your friends. How interesting. pic.twitter.com/RR8uno7Rld — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

Four score and seven stolen tweets ago… — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020

Tale as old as time.