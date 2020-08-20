In case you missed it, Steve Bannon’s been arrested and indicted for fraud.

You may or may not be surprised to learn that he was allegedly up to some very shady stuff with other people’s money:

Looks pretty bad for Bannon. No wonder Rick Wilson’s milking it for what it’s worth.

But of course!

#ETTD, for those of you not in the know, stands for “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” Which, as it happens, is also the name of his book.

It’s also the name of the movie he’s been crowdfunding since September 2017. The fundraising haul currently stands at $64,766. And the movie still hasn’t been made.

So we can’t help but wonder: just who, exactly, does Rick Wilson think he is?

Honestly, if we were Rick Wilson — or anyone at the Lincoln Project — we’d be getting a bit nervous right about now.

Tale as old as time.

