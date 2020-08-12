We regret to inform you that Tom Nichols is Experting™ again.

"Noted expert on other people's political preferences, Tom Nichols…" — Michael McDonald (@meadabawdy) August 12, 2020

That’s it in a nutshell. Today, mansplaining to a conservative woman — Twitchy pal @MollyRatty — how she actually feels about the upcoming presidential election.

Let’s kick things off with Bulwark troll Christian Vanderbrouk:

How much of the “I don’t like Trump or Biden and you can’t make me say who I’d prefer” discourse is about being able to criticize whoever wins while accepting none of the blame? — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 11, 2020

Can we get an “amen”? We can from Tom Nichols:

And most of it is about silently preferring Trump while trying to avoid the moral stain of admitting it. https://t.co/udpaF19hu7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 12, 2020

The “I won’t vote for Trump or Biden” devote most of their time and energy to reminding everyone they are not voting for Trump or Biden. We get it, they think yelling this over and over keeps their hands clean, they should find a new schtick. — Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) August 12, 2020

Yeah, well, maybe their hands are clean, guys.

I won't vote for Trump or Biden. My hands are spotless, Champ. 😘😘😘 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 12, 2020

Because keeping your hands clean while hiding your actual preference out of shame is a priority, and I understand exactly what you're saying and why. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 12, 2020

I don't have an actual preference, Tom. Is your brain insufficient to manage this idea? — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 12, 2020

It’s been eaten away by TDS. So … yes.

"I'm a hack, so how could anybody else not be a hack?" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

Tom is a socialist who won’t admit out loud he’s a socialist but everyone somehow owes it to him to say out loud where they stand. https://t.co/4A4YDnsoOH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2020

Nice game he’s got going there.

People act like we are obligated to vote for either one of the candidates. When it's the opposite. The candidates are obligated to earn our vote. I will vote, but most likely only vote the local races. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) August 12, 2020

I just like the idea of these guys being so mad because they can't persuade people at all and are confused by it. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 12, 2020

That’s what this boils down to. Tom’s bitter that his grift isn’t fooling actual conservatives.

Nah Expert dude, unlike you, we have certain principles we believe in, same ones you did at one time. Until Trump came along and you went full resistance and forgot all that you used to preach about. https://t.co/BoAfrzqB98 — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) August 12, 2020

And if Trump wins, Tom will have himself to blame.

Neither will I. If your only principle is hating Trump… Which of fine by me… But you will get the exact future you want… One where liberals do anything they want, and you will be the cause. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 12, 2020