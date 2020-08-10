We almost feel sorry for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot today, what with having to deal with the ongoing aftermath of a night of violent looting and riots downtown.

But then she opens her mouth and does something like this:

Over to you, Inigo:

That’s not bait, Lori.

Well, Lori Lightfoot doesn’t seem like a reasonable person. So it’s not really fair to expect her to be able to answer a reasonable question.

Fortunately, she doesn’t really need to answer it. We already know the answer.

Of course it’s a yes.

We would be, too, if we’d screwed up as badly as she did.

