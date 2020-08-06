Chris Cuomoâ€™s got chutzpah. How else can you explain his self-righteous indignation over Donald Trumpâ€™s handling of the COVID19 crisis:

Ironic, since he never started calling out Andrew Cuomoâ€™s inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy.

And how about Chrisâ€™ own lies and hypocrisy?

Trending

You mean like this?

Thereâ€™s no question that Trump has made mistakes â€” and stuck his foot into his mouth. But Chris Cuomo is one of the last people whoâ€™s in any position to claim the moral high ground here.

Not only does Cuomo spew BS on a nightly basis, but heâ€™s given his brother ample opportunity to do the same. And CNN promotes it.

CNN is not a news organization. And Chris Cuomo is not a serious person.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomoCNNcoronavirusCOVID19Donald Trump